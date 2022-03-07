Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 8:57PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations, and 10 to 14 inches in

the mountains.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 5 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will primarily impact the morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

back country.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.