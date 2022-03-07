Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:06PM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and elevations above

passes.

* WHERE…Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.