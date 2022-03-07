Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:06PM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and elevations above
passes.
* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.