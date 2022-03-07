Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:06PM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches,
except 6 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph will lead to areas of blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and
Small.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.