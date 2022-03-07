Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:06PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
except 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet. Wind gusts up to 40 mph
will lead to widespread blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.