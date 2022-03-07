Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 3:09AM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
likely around Dubois and Spencer with 5-8 inches likely around
Island Park with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE…Island Park, Spencer, Dubois, Monida Pass.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
