Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 3:09AM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
likely in the Snake Plain and Magic Valley with some locally
higher amounts possible in the benches. 4 to 8 inches across the
South Hills, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and into the Blackfoot
Mountains and Bear Lake Valley with locally higher totals on
ridge tops and elevations above passes.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,
St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
and Bone
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
