Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 3:12AM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations from 4 to 7
inches in northern portions of the Park to 8 to 12 inches in
the southwestern mountains.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. The
heaviest snow is expected from late Tuesday afternoon into
Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
