Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 3:12AM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations from 4 to 7

inches in northern portions of the Park to 8 to 12 inches in

the southwestern mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. The

heaviest snow is expected from late Tuesday afternoon into

Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.