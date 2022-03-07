Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 8:57PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
back country.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.