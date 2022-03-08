Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 2:00PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 8 to 12 above 5500 feet. Lower accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches at valley floors. Wind gusts up to 30 mph
across higher terrain will lead to widespread blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, and Bone.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult with the hazardous
conditions impacting the evening and morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments