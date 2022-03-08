Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 2:32AM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 12 above 5500 feet. Lower accumulations of

3 to 6 inches at valley floors. Wind gusts up to 30 mph across

higher terrain will lead to widespread blowing and drifting

snow.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry, and Bone.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult with the hazardous

conditions impacting the morning and evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.