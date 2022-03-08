Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 3:05AM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations, and 10

to 14 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 5 PM Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected

tonight, especially before midnight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will primarily impact the morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.