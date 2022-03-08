Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 3:22PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations, and 10
to 15 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Through 5 PM Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected
later this afternoon into this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will mainly impact the morning commutes over Teton
Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.