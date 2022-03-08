Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 3:22PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations, and 10
to 14 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through 5 PM Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected
tonight, especially before midnight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will primarily impact the morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.