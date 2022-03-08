Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 9:09PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches in valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Through 5 PM Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected

through 2 AM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially over Teton

Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As of 8 PM, total snowfall in Jackson was

estimated to be around 4 inches. Please monitor the Bridger-

Teton Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions go to wyoroad.info or call 5 1 1.