Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 9:09PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Significant blowing snow
in the mountains. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 in the
lower elevations, and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph in the mountains.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through 5 PM Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected
through 2 AM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with snowpacked roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
back country.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions go to wyoroad.info or call 5 1 1.