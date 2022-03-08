Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 9:09PM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Significant blowing snow

in the mountains. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 in the

lower elevations, and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 5 PM Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected

through 2 AM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with snowpacked roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

back country.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions go to wyoroad.info or call 5 1 1.