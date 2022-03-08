Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 1:16PM MST until March 9 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. The cold wind chills as
low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.