Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 1:39AM MST until March 8 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Higher amounts up to 6 inches possible along Highway 93

from Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Initially wet roads

expected to freeze up. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.