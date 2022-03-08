Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 1:39AM MST until March 8 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Higher amounts up to 6 inches possible along Highway 93
from Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Initially wet roads
expected to freeze up. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
