Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:00PM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches with locally higher amounts possible on the benches

east of Interstate 15. Wind gusts up to around 30 mph may lead

to blowing and drifting snow in some locations.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.