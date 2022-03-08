Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:00PM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and

elevations above passes.

* WHERE…Ashton, Ashton Hill, Island Park, Dubois, Monida Pass,

Targhee Pass, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening and morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.