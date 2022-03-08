Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:32AM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and

elevations above passes.

* WHERE…Malad, Malad Pass, Holbrook Summit, Preston, Thatcher,

St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and

Georgetown.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.