Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:32AM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
with locally higher amounts possible on the benches east of
Interstate 15. Wind gusts up to around 30 mph may lead to
blowing and drifting snow in some locations.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Tuesday to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.