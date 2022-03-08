Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:32AM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE…Ashton, Ashton Hill, Island Park, Dubois, Monida Pass,
Targhee Pass, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.