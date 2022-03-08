Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:32AM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches, except 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet. Wind gusts up

to 40 mph will lead to widespread blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Rockland, Sweetzer Summit, Conner Summit, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.