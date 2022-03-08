Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 3:05AM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches,

with locally higher amounts in the southwestern mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.