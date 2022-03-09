Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 7:59PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Although winds will remain light, wind chills are
expected to range from 10 below and 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frostbite can occur in as little as 30
minutes at those bitter cold temperatures. The most susceptible
parts of the body to frostbite are the extremities such as
fingers, toes and the tip of the nose. If you must go outside,
try to stay out of the wind, and dress in several layers of
loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.
Comments