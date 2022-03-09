Wind Chill Warning issued March 9 at 11:01AM MST until March 10 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Island park, Dubois, Spencer, Mondia Pass, and Targhee
Pass.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.