Wind Chill Warning issued March 9 at 4:28AM MST until March 10 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

now has tapered off quickly. Breezy northerly winds will create

some isolated blowing and drifting areas of concern today. Record

low temperatures are expected with very low wind chills today.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Island park, Dubois, Spencer, Mondia Pass, and Targhee

Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday. There will

be a few isolated areas near 20 below this morning for a few

hours.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.