Wind Chill Warning issued March 9 at 4:28AM MST until March 10 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
now has tapered off quickly. Breezy northerly winds will create
some isolated blowing and drifting areas of concern today. Record
low temperatures are expected with very low wind chills today.
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Island park, Dubois, Spencer, Mondia Pass, and Targhee
Pass.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday. There will
be a few isolated areas near 20 below this morning for a few
hours.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
