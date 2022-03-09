Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 10:20AM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. 7 to 13 inches have been reported across

the valley this morning. Additional snowfall amounts of 1 to 3

inches expected today.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with snowpacked roads.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions go to wyoroad.info or call 5 1 1.