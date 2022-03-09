Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 2:49AM MST until March 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate to heavy at times. Significant
blowing snow in the mountains. New snowfall of 2 to 3 inches in
the valley. New snowfall in the mountains will be 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with snowpacked roads
for the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include
travel into the back country.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions go to wyoroad.info or call 5 1 1.