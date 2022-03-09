Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 4:28AM MST until March 9 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light ot Moderate snow expected. Additional snow of 2 to

6 inches is expected. Wind gusts up to 25 mph across higher

terrain will lead to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult with the hazardous

conditions impacting the evening and morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.