Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 4:28AM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additonal snow of 1 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE…Malad, Malad Pass, Holbrook Summit, Preston, Thatcher,

St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and

Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.