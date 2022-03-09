Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 4:28AM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
down low. The mountains will likely get 2 to 5 inches of
additonal snow. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will lead to blowing
and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland, Sweetzer Summit, Conner Summit, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
and morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.