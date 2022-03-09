Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 4:28AM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches

with the higher amounts possible on the benches east of

Interstate 15. Wind gusts up to around 25 mph may lead to

blowing and drifting snow in some locations.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort

Hall.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.