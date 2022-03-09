Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 4:28AM MST until March 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches
with the higher amounts possible on the benches east of
Interstate 15. Wind gusts up to around 25 mph may lead to
blowing and drifting snow in some locations.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort
Hall.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.