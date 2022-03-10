Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 4:40AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Although winds will remain light, wind chills are

expected to range from 20 below and 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frostbite can occur in as little as 20

minutes at those bitter cold temperatures. The most susceptible

parts of the body to frostbite are the extremities such as

fingers, toes and the tip of the nose. If you must go outside,

try to stay out of the wind, and dress in several layers of

loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.