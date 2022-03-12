Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 1:04PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher
amounts around 8 inches in the Tetons and southeast Yellowstone.

* WHERE…Western Wyoming Mountains.

* WHEN…5 AM through 8 PM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road conditions may be hazardous on
mountain passes, including Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass, and South
Pass. Blowing snow could cause visibilities to decrease
significantly, especially on South Pass.

