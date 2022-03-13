Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 1:38AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher

amounts around 8 inches in the Tetons and southwest

Yellowstone.

* WHERE…Western Wyoming Mountains.

* WHEN…This morning through early evening. The heaviest snow is

expected between 9 am and 3 pm.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road conditions may be hazardous on

mountain passes, including Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass, and South

Pass. Blowing snow could cause visibilities to decrease

significantly, especially on South Pass.