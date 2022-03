This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, combined with west

winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

* WHERE…Southwest into southern Wyoming.

* WHEN…Later this morning into early evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road conditions may be hazardous at times,

especially in areas of gusty wind and blowing snow.