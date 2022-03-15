Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 2:40PM MDT until March 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow-covered road conditions over

mountain passes, such as Togwotee and Teton Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.