Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 3:08AM MDT until March 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday. The heaviest

snow is expected between from late this afternoon into this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow-covered road conditions

over mountain passes, such as Togwotee and Teton Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.