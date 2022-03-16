Special Weather Statement issued March 16 at 12:04AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1156 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over

Burley, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 25 mph and light rain are possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Motorists may need to reduce speeds when traveling along I-

84.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Rockland,

Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Juniper, Elba, Acequia, Yale

Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Mt Harrison, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome and

Sublett Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building and be

prepared for poor driving conditions.