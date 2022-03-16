Special Weather Statement issued March 16 at 12:04AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1156 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over
Burley, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 25 mph and light rain are possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Motorists may need to reduce speeds when traveling along I-
84.
Locations impacted include…
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Rockland,
Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Juniper, Elba, Acequia, Yale
Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Mt Harrison, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome and
Sublett Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building and be
prepared for poor driving conditions.
