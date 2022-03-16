Special Weather Statement issued March 16 at 2:04AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 149 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of showers located
near Rockland, moving east at 25 mph toward Lava Hot Springs through
400 AM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Eastern Pocatello, Preston, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Swanlake, Neeley, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock
Creek Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area, Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock
Peak, Portneuf Gap, Virginia, Chesterfield, Oneida Narrows Reservoir
and Dayton.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph and moderate rain possible. If outdoors,
consider seeking shelter inside a building. Motorists traveling
along I-15 may need to be prepared for poor driving conditions when
showers move through.
Comments