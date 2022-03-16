Special Weather Statement issued March 16 at 2:04AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 149 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of showers located

near Rockland, moving east at 25 mph toward Lava Hot Springs through

400 AM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Pocatello, Preston, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,

Swanlake, Neeley, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock

Creek Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area, Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock

Peak, Portneuf Gap, Virginia, Chesterfield, Oneida Narrows Reservoir

and Dayton.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph and moderate rain possible. If outdoors,

consider seeking shelter inside a building. Motorists traveling

along I-15 may need to be prepared for poor driving conditions when

showers move through.