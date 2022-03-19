High Wind Warning issued March 19 at 8:43PM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
Sustained winds up to 45 mph and gusts over 65 mph are possible
across the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Holbrook and Yale. This includes I 84 from the Utah border to
the I 86 interchange.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds are possible along with possible power
outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Pockets of blowing dust are also possible where any
fields might have been plowed recently.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
