High Wind Warning issued March 19 at 8:55PM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

CCA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Sustained winds up to 45 mph and gusts over 65 mph are possible

across the higher elevations.

* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Holbrook and Yale. This includes I 84 from the Utah border to

the I 86 interchange.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. The strongest winds will be

from around sunrise through early afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds are possible along with possible power

outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Pockets of blowing dust are also possible where any

fields might have been plowed recently.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.