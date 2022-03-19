Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A storm system will sweep into the region early Sunday morning
resulting in a mix of wintry weather. Initially, the storm will
produce a mix of rain and snow across the Snake River Plain
turning over to all snow as the snow levels drop to valley floors
around 6 AM MDT. We are expecting a brief period of accumulating
snowfall of about 1 to 2 inches Sunday morning from the first part
of the storm throughout the Snake River Plain. A second band of
snowfall is expected to develop across the Upper Snake River Plain
from Mud Lake to Idaho Falls by late morning which moves south
into the Lower Snake River Plain from American Falls to Blackfoot
by early afternoon. The strength of this part of the storm is
still in question and may result in upwards of 1 to 3 inches of
additional snowfall. If you have travel plans that take you
through the Snake River Plain Sunday, please stay abreast of the
latest weather developments and make plans accordingly.
