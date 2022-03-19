Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

A storm system will sweep into the region early Sunday morning

resulting in a mix of wintry weather. Initially, the storm will

produce a mix of rain and snow across the Snake River Plain

turning over to all snow as the snow levels drop to valley floors

around 6 AM MDT. We are expecting a brief period of accumulating

snowfall of about 1 to 2 inches Sunday morning from the first part

of the storm throughout the Snake River Plain. A second band of

snowfall is expected to develop across the Upper Snake River Plain

from Mud Lake to Idaho Falls by late morning which moves south

into the Lower Snake River Plain from American Falls to Blackfoot

by early afternoon. The strength of this part of the storm is

still in question and may result in upwards of 1 to 3 inches of

additional snowfall. If you have travel plans that take you

through the Snake River Plain Sunday, please stay abreast of the

latest weather developments and make plans accordingly.