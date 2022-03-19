Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

A storm system will sweep into the eastern mountains early Sunday
morning resulting in 5 to 9 inches of snow accumulation at
elevations generally above 6200 feet MSL where Winter Weather
Advisories are in effect. In the mountain-valley locations below
6200 feet MSL, 2 to 4 inches of accumulation are possible through
the day with snowfall tapering off after 9 PM MDT. If you have
travel plans that take you through the eastern highlands Sunday,
please stay abreast of the latest weather developments and be
prepared for winter driving conditions.

