Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 2:56PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with 2 to 4

inch amounts in the lower elevations of northern Yellowstone

National Park.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre mountains and Yellowstone

National Park.

* WHEN…Late Saturday night and Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road conditions may be hazardous on

mountain passes, including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.