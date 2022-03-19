Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 3:09AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A storm system will sweep into the eastern mountains early Sunday
morning resulting in 5 to 9 inches of snow accumulation at
elevations generally above 6200 feet MSL where Winter Storm
Advisories have been issued. In the mountain-valley locations
below 6200 feet MSL, 2 to 4 inches of accumulation are possible
through the day with snowfall tapering off and ending after 9 PM
MDT. If you have travel plans that take
you through the eastern mountains Sunday, please stay abreast of
the latest weather developments and be prepared for winter driving
conditions.
Comments