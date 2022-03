This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snowfall ranging from 4 to 8 inches with

locally higher amounts in the Tetons.

* WHERE…Northwest Wyoming Mountains and Yellowstone National

Park.

* WHEN…Tonight and Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road conditions may be hazardous on

mountain passes, including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.