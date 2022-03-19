Wind Advisory issued March 19 at 1:10PM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.